Hoosier Daily: June 27
Ed Schilling no longer on basketball staff at Indiana
2021 top 50 prospect Trey Patterson discusses offer from Indiana
VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Longsnapper Sean Wracher
Thoughts On Indiana WR Commit Rashawn Williams From Five Star- Challenge
Hassan Diarra welcomes newcomers into recruitment
https://t.co/utbzmC9avF can confirm assistant coach Ed Schilling has moved on from Indiana's staff. #iubb— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) June 27, 2019
Blessed to receive a offer from Indiana University! pic.twitter.com/ipUG2euBoa— Jaemyn Brakefield (@Jaemyn1) June 26, 2019
Few of my second sons back in town.. #themeats... couple more to come! Callout to @Jason_Spriggs78 and @Tegray_Scales8, see you soon!!! pic.twitter.com/oMKdEoFK0o— Rick Danison (@SDMFStrength) June 26, 2019
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student profiles future Indiana baseball player Reese Sharp. -- Link
Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead's Carter Mathison has committed to IU baseball. -- Link
Jackson Yeary does a Q&A with 2022 IU men's basketball target Jalen Washington for Inside the Hall. -- Link
Yeary also does a Q&A with 2021 Indiana men's basketball target Luke Goode for Inside the Hall. -- Link
Yeary also continues The Hoosier Network's countdown of the top moments in the last year of IU athletics with Romeo Langford's game-winning shot against Wisconsin. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star profiles incoming Hoosier football player Beau Robbins. -- Link
