2021 top 50 prospect Trey Patterson discusses offer from Indiana
The Hoosiers extended an offer to a top 50 prospect in the 2021 class Monday.
Franklin Township (N.J.) Rutgers Prep School forward Trey Patterson received an offer from Indiana Monday afternoon.
