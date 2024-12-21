Indiana offense vanishes late once again in win over Chattanooga

While Indiana got the win against Chattanooga, a potentially fatal flaw showed itself once again as, for the second straight game, the Hoosiers went ice cold offensively late in the game.
In the game previous against Nebraska, IU failed to score in the final three minutes of the game, while only scoring four points in the last 10 minutes of the game, caused by a 1-for-18 shooting stretch to end the game.
This go around against Chattanooga wasn't as bad as what was seen at Nebraska, but it still wasn't pretty, as IU failed to score for over six minutes late in the second half, from the 10:46 left mark all the way until there was 4:23 left to go.
After this, Indiana did go 3-for-4 from the field, while also knocking down some free throws, but this totaled IU at 4-of-13 in the final stretch of the game, not up to the expectation when playing a team like Chattanooga.
"Again, that's two games in a row we've had stretches like that. Again, I don't know if guys are just looking over their shoulders based on the Nebraska game. We didn't play bad in Nebraska. Just that last six minute mark couldn't make shots" Mike Woodson said postgame.
He followed up these comments by explaining things further, saying "Tonight we started down that same road again, you know, looking, and not being sharp offensively. As a coach, I got to get us over that hump, get them comfortable knowing you're going to be in close games and you got make plays coming down the home stretch."
While the Hoosiers did sneak out with a win, the fact that IU had a stretch like this for the second straight game could be a major cause for concern moving forward.
This scoring drought started just as Indiana looked like it was about to pull away, yet IU ended up letting the Mocs right back in the game.
After Bryson Tucker made two free throws to extend the IU lead to 11, the largest of the game, the Hoosiers missed five straight field goals while also missing two of two free throws.
Kanaan Carlyle missed a three, followed by Langdon Hatton missing a layup, followed by Carlyle missing another shot, this one being a mid-range jumper.
After this Luke Goode missed a triple, Myles Rice missed a layup and, to top it all off, Oumar Ballo missed both of his shots from the charity stripe.
Trey Galloway finally ended the more than six minute drought with a made free throw, but this was an awful offensive showing that also featured four Indiana turnovers.
While there could have been several causes for this offensive disappointment, Malik Reneau said postgame that his team got sped up and lost focus,
He said that this could be fixed by IU "definitely just slowing down. I think we're trying to do a lot of things, but we're not executing or not doing it the way Coach wants. So just slowing down and trying to execute and just getting the shot every time down. Not trying to rush anything and making sure we get a good shot every time we come down the court."
Reneau had a solid game, scoring 14 points to lead the Hoosiers along with Mackenzie Mgbako, meaning that, as a leader, he knows that these issues desperately need to change.
Woodson also agrees, as he too mentioned that IU needs to improve after its second straight late offensive blunder, the IU coach saying " I just got to get it fixed, keep working, and pushing they guys that's what coaches do, and basketball players got to get better and do their job as well."
It's a start for Reneau and Woodson to recognize the issue but, if Indiana wants to find success moving forward, droughts like this simply can't happen.
A drought like this did happen against Chattanooga did happen, though, making this win a little less sweeter, especially considering it was a repeat of the Nebraska game.
This doesn't mean that stretches like the ones seen these past two games have to continue, as there is still plenty of season left with one more non-conference game followed by 18 Big Ten matchups left.
Reneau talked about this, saying that things can be fixed by "Just trying to figure out what we were doing on the offensive end, which was trying to get into offensive sets."
Though this is what Indiana always tries to do, Reneau said that today and against Nebraska, IU "had guys not knowing what we were doing, so we had to just tell everybody what we were doing on the offensive end and just get everybody into their spot so we could run our offense well."
While this kind of play resulted in a win against Chattanooga, it most definitely will not when the bulk of Big Ten play rolls around, meaning that this stretch, even with the win, is certainly something to focus on after this Saturday matinee matchup.
With all that being said, Mike Woodson let everyone know that he too is focused on being able to put together a complete game, saying "I'm trying to get us there on a 40-minute basis every night they step out on the floor."
While the Hoosiers may be working on it, Woodson said what everyone else was thinking, mentioning that IU is "not there yet, nowhere near it."
For a team that had aspirations of season-long success, putting together an entire game is a must but, after another several minute long offensive drought, Indiana has a ton to work on as the resumption of B1G play is just days 12 away.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board