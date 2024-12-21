Indiana offense vanishes late once again in win over Chattanooga

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

While Indiana got the win against Chattanooga, a potentially fatal flaw showed itself once again as, for the second straight game, the Hoosiers went ice cold offensively late in the game. In the game previous against Nebraska, IU failed to score in the final three minutes of the game, while only scoring four points in the last 10 minutes of the game, caused by a 1-for-18 shooting stretch to end the game. This go around against Chattanooga wasn't as bad as what was seen at Nebraska, but it still wasn't pretty, as IU failed to score for over six minutes late in the second half, from the 10:46 left mark all the way until there was 4:23 left to go. After this, Indiana did go 3-for-4 from the field, while also knocking down some free throws, but this totaled IU at 4-of-13 in the final stretch of the game, not up to the expectation when playing a team like Chattanooga. "Again, that's two games in a row we've had stretches like that. Again, I don't know if guys are just looking over their shoulders based on the Nebraska game. We didn't play bad in Nebraska. Just that last six minute mark couldn't make shots" Mike Woodson said postgame. He followed up these comments by explaining things further, saying "Tonight we started down that same road again, you know, looking, and not being sharp offensively. As a coach, I got to get us over that hump, get them comfortable knowing you're going to be in close games and you got make plays coming down the home stretch." While the Hoosiers did sneak out with a win, the fact that IU had a stretch like this for the second straight game could be a major cause for concern moving forward.

This scoring drought started just as Indiana looked like it was about to pull away, yet IU ended up letting the Mocs right back in the game. After Bryson Tucker made two free throws to extend the IU lead to 11, the largest of the game, the Hoosiers missed five straight field goals while also missing two of two free throws. Kanaan Carlyle missed a three, followed by Langdon Hatton missing a layup, followed by Carlyle missing another shot, this one being a mid-range jumper. After this Luke Goode missed a triple, Myles Rice missed a layup and, to top it all off, Oumar Ballo missed both of his shots from the charity stripe. Trey Galloway finally ended the more than six minute drought with a made free throw, but this was an awful offensive showing that also featured four Indiana turnovers. While there could have been several causes for this offensive disappointment, Malik Reneau said postgame that his team got sped up and lost focus, He said that this could be fixed by IU "definitely just slowing down. I think we're trying to do a lot of things, but we're not executing or not doing it the way Coach wants. So just slowing down and trying to execute and just getting the shot every time down. Not trying to rush anything and making sure we get a good shot every time we come down the court." Reneau had a solid game, scoring 14 points to lead the Hoosiers along with Mackenzie Mgbako, meaning that, as a leader, he knows that these issues desperately need to change. Woodson also agrees, as he too mentioned that IU needs to improve after its second straight late offensive blunder, the IU coach saying " I just got to get it fixed, keep working, and pushing they guys that's what coaches do, and basketball players got to get better and do their job as well." It's a start for Reneau and Woodson to recognize the issue but, if Indiana wants to find success moving forward, droughts like this simply can't happen.

Indiana's Kanaan Carlyle (9) drives past Chattanooga's Jack Kostel (11) during the Indiana versus Chattanooga men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2204.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images