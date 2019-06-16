Hoosier Daily: June 16
Seen on The Hoosier
Tweets of the Day
7️⃣7️⃣ Days 😤⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/D8U7frNcLo— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 15, 2019
6th-rder Tanner Gordon signs with @Braves for $212,500 (pick 187 = $257,400). Indiana RHP, 6-foot-5 with downhill fastball in low 90s. John A. Logan (Ill.) CC transfer. @MLBDraft— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 15, 2019
Video of the Day
First words from @Nofoagatotoa_ since his arrival on campus 🎙 pic.twitter.com/VnPDQ1U6z3— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 15, 2019
Headlines
Maureen O'Boyle of WBTV.com covers a big donation made by former IU basketball player Cody Zeller. -- Link
IUHoosiers.com looks at all of the former Hoosiers to earn an NBA Championship. -- Link
IUHoosiers.com says Taylor Dodson has been named head coach of Indiana water polo. -- Link
----
