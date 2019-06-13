News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 13

Seen on The Hoosier

Tom Allen Excited About Depth, Competition At Running Back

Safety Rickey Hyatt Jr. Says Indiana Is A Top School For Him

VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Defensive Tackle Sio Nofoagatoto'a

Mock Draft Roundup: Romeo Langford

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star writes about IU redshirt freshman receiver Jacolby Hewitt tearing his ACL Wednesday after a promising spring. -- Link

Former IU tight end Ian Thomas gets a mention in Marcel Louis-Jacques' observations from Panthers minicamp for the Charlotte Observer. -- Link

Chip on Cody Latimer’s shoulder is fueling his return to Giants after adversity-filled 2018, writes Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. -- Link

Inside The Hall's Seth Tow continues the site's offseason storylines series with a look at possible breakout candidates for the IU men's basketball team in 2019-20. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student writes about women's basketball standout Brenna Wise and men's soccer standout Jeremiah Gutjahr being IU's recipient of the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship award. -- Link

For Inside The Hall, Wallace compiled highlights of incoming IU freshman guard Armaan Franklin from Indiana All-Stars week. -- Link

----

