Hoosier Daily: June 13
Seen on The Hoosier
Tom Allen Excited About Depth, Competition At Running Back
Safety Rickey Hyatt Jr. Says Indiana Is A Top School For Him
VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Defensive Tackle Sio Nofoagatoto'a
Tweets of the Day
Current Indiana player on Coach Allen:— Inside The Team (@InsideTheTeam_) June 12, 2019
“Coach Allen is about as good a man as there is in college football. He has true compassion and care for all his players as men rather than just football players. Couldn’t say enough good things about the man.”#IU #Indiana #cfb pic.twitter.com/NzpNX3pvUV
June 12, 2019
Video of the Day
Big Boy Brunk 😤— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 12, 2019
Welcome to B-Town, @JoeyBrunk 👌#IUBB pic.twitter.com/I77WQ2t48M
Headlines
Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star writes about IU redshirt freshman receiver Jacolby Hewitt tearing his ACL Wednesday after a promising spring. -- Link
Former IU tight end Ian Thomas gets a mention in Marcel Louis-Jacques' observations from Panthers minicamp for the Charlotte Observer. -- Link
Chip on Cody Latimer’s shoulder is fueling his return to Giants after adversity-filled 2018, writes Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. -- Link
Inside The Hall's Seth Tow continues the site's offseason storylines series with a look at possible breakout candidates for the IU men's basketball team in 2019-20. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student writes about women's basketball standout Brenna Wise and men's soccer standout Jeremiah Gutjahr being IU's recipient of the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship award. -- Link
For Inside The Hall, Wallace compiled highlights of incoming IU freshman guard Armaan Franklin from Indiana All-Stars week. -- Link
