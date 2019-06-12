Romeo Langford (center with ball) is expected to be a first round pick in this month's NBA Draft. (Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports)

TheHoosier.com looks at the latest mock draft projections for former Hoosier Romeo Langford.

Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report

Publication date: June 10 Projected Pick: No. 14 overall -- Boston Celtics Notes: Tansey is the only mock drafter to have Langford landing with the Celtics. It's an interesting fit for the former Hoosier. He'd have the opportunity to learn the game under Brad Stevens. He'd also have plenty of time to fix his jump shot sitting behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports

Publication date: June 11 Projected Pick: No. 13 overall -- Miami Heat Notes: Boone is one of two mock drafters to place Langford in Miami. Langford would enter one of the NBA's best development program's. The Heat are notorious for having players in great shape and their ability to alter jump shots for the better. They have plenty of wing depth, but play a deep rotation, so Langford could see plenty of minutes early on.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN

Publication date: June 10 Projected Pick: No. 15 overall -- Detroit Pistons Notes: Givony has Langford landing in Detroit, which would allow for optimal playing time, but could be a negative for his development. The Pistons have almost no wing depth, and no ball handlers. That could force Langford into a primary scoring role early on. It could be a sink-or-swim situation for him.

Brett Knight, Forbes

Publication date: June 10 Projected Pick: No. 13 overall -- Miami Heat Notes: Knight is the second mock drafter to place Langford in Miami. The Heat are the only organization to have Langford mocked to them in more than one of the seven mock drafts in the roundup. Miami might be the best organization for Langford to land with for his short-term and long-term outlook.

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

Publication date: June 11 Projected Pick: No. 21 overall -- Oklahoma City Thunder Notes: Woo has Langford at the lowest spot of the seven mocks listed. The Thunder are in need of creators on offense, and Langford could fill that role. However, they struggle to shoot from deep and it's unlikely the former Hoosier would help them in that area. He would likely be thrust into the Thunder's rotation early on a team searching for wing creation.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

Publication date: June 7 Projected Pick: No. 16 overall -- Orlando Magic Notes: Vecenie's landing spot for Langford would fill a need quickly for the team involved. Orlando has a deep front court, but doesn't have many ball handlers. Langford could be an initiator for the Magic and spacing may not be as much of an issue. Their bigs, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon, can both stretch the floor out to the 3-point line, opening the lane for Langford.

The Ringer Staff