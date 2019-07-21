Hoosier Daily: July 21
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football: RB Stevie Scott III On Doak Walker Award Watch List
Adidas Finale: Is Trey Galloway Nearing A Decision?
IU Center Hunter Littlejohn On Rimington Trophy Watch List
Tweets of the Day
“I promise I’m gonna die a legend ima make sure you remember me” #YEAR2 ‼️💯🦍 pic.twitter.com/8GQBTf3TSx— Mike Penix Jr. (@themikepenix) July 20, 2019
“I'll lose it about that money, I'll go dumb for it”🖤 #year1 pic.twitter.com/YEtoTnIi3N— LJ🎒 (@og_tracy10) July 20, 2019
We have a Freak Show. pic.twitter.com/fiv6SoSFiM— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 20, 2019
Video of the Day
On The B1G Stage.#B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/tNa7hGdTXK— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 20, 2019
Headlines
Jon Blau of the Bloomington Herald-Times takes a look at some of IU football head coach Tom Allen's memorable and meaningful statements from Big Ten Media Day. -- Link
AROUND THE BIG TEN
Michigan is the preseason favorite to win the league, but senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson says the Wolverines aren't listening to the noise, writes Andrew Hussey of TheWolverine.com. -- Link
GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart cleans out his notebook from Big Ten Media Day. -- Link
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost hinted future facilities upgrades will be needed in order for the program to keep up with the rest of the country, reports HuskerOnline's Sean Callahan. -- Link ($)
Jake Kocorowski of BadgerBlitz.com compiles 10 takeaways on Wisconsin and Big Ten Media Days. -- Link ($)
----
