Hoosier Daily: July 21

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix is ready for his second season in Bloomington. (Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Football: RB Stevie Scott III On Doak Walker Award Watch List

Adidas Finale: Is Trey Galloway Nearing A Decision?

IU Center Hunter Littlejohn On Rimington Trophy Watch List


Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day 

Headlines

Jon Blau of the Bloomington Herald-Times takes a look at some of IU football head coach Tom Allen's memorable and meaningful statements from Big Ten Media Day. -- Link

AROUND THE BIG TEN

Michigan is the preseason favorite to win the league, but senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson says the Wolverines aren't listening to the noise, writes Andrew Hussey of TheWolverine.com. -- Link

GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart cleans out his notebook from Big Ten Media Day. -- Link

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost hinted future facilities upgrades will be needed in order for the program to keep up with the rest of the country, reports HuskerOnline's Sean Callahan. -- Link ($)

Jake Kocorowski of BadgerBlitz.com compiles 10 takeaways on Wisconsin and Big Ten Media Days. -- Link ($)

