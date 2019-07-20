We're under two months until the college football season kicks off, and that means it's time for preseason trophy watch lists. Center Hunter Littlejohn is the latest Hoosier named to an award watch list. He is on the Rimington Trophy watch list for the 2019 season. Indiana already had running back Stevie Scott III named to the Doak Walker Award watch list and the Maxwell Award watch list earlier in this week.

The Rimington Trophy is given annually to the most outstanding center in college football. Littlejohn was one of 81 players named to the list, with nine of them coming from the Big Ten.

The award is determined using three All-America teams. Those teams are the Walter Camp Foundation team, the Sporting News team, and the Football Writers Association of America. The winner will be the center with the most first-team votes between the three options. If there is a tie, the winner is the candidate with the most second-team votes.

Littlejohn, the Hoosiers' projected starting center, started four games last season, but played in all 12. He's started 16 of Indiana's 24 games over the last two years. The redshirt senior only allowed three sacks in his 12 games played last season.

The Ohio native doesn't just excel on the field. He's a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and has already graduated with a degree in healthcare management and policy.

He and the rest of the Hoosiers' offensive line will learn a new offense under new IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer in 2019. Littlejohn will help lead the offensive line in the transition as one of three senior starters along the offensive front.

Littlejohn and the Hoosiers will take the field for the first time in 2019 on Aug. 31 at Lucas Oil Stadium when they take on Ball State at noon. The game will be aired on the CBS Sports Network.