Hoosier Daily: July 20
Tweets of the Day
Quarterbacks would be wise to track Aamaris Brown, who has a penchant for robbing opponents of the ball. Get to know the Armwood senior, who is part of this year’s HomeTeam 100. @ohhthatsab @Armwood_Hawks https://t.co/EGQNYTRF59 pic.twitter.com/a53KpRWbZg— Tampa Bay HomeTeam (@TBHomeTeam) July 19, 2019
Today's HomeTeam 100 spotlight feature is on JeJuan Sparks, who has found the Sunshine State welcoming. Clearwater Academy proves a steadying presence for the Canadian DT, who has committed to Indiana. @jejuansparks @network_knights @IndianaFootball https://t.co/1m7TyWumlK pic.twitter.com/8Ow2EmTiRT— Tampa Bay HomeTeam (@TBHomeTeam) July 19, 2019
Watch me live the story God has written for me 🤞🏾❗️ #Year1 pic.twitter.com/nsZosEhubS— Big Pmoe 🐺 (@Pmoe_3) July 19, 2019
Video of the Day
😤 Ready to pounce. pic.twitter.com/hOP5e5K9ES— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 19, 2019
Headlines
An influx of new talent and greater depth have IU head coach Tom Allen betting on his team like he never has before, writes Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star. -- Link
A wiser Tom Allen is building Indiana for the long term, writes Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of 2020 IU basketball target Caleb Furst's play at Nike Peach Jam. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student reports former IU swimmer Lilly King signed a sponsorship deal with TYR Sport. -- Link
AROUND THE BIG TEN
CNHI Indiana's Kevin Brockway has a notebook from the second and final day of Big Ten Media Days, leading off with Jim Harbaugh's confidence in his 2019 Michigan team. -- Link
Continuing with headlines around the Big Ten, GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart has a notebook on Purdue featuring comments from head coach Jeff Brohm about the roles of freshmen wide receivers. -- Link
Could Michigan have a quarterback controversy on his hands? Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com reports on how Harbaugh plans to use Shea Patterson and Dylan McCaffrey this season. -- Link
James Franklin, Penn State football looking to take "next step" as a program, writes BlueWhiteIllustrated.com's Nate Bauer from Big Ten Media Day. -- Link
