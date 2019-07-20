News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-20 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 20

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

W7pn7jkb9gnaq0moccsv
2020 Indiana football safety commit Aamaris Brown was regarded by the Tampa Bay Times as one of the Top 100 local players heading into the 2019 season. (adidas)

Seen on The Hoosier

Friday Chat Recap: July 19

Adidas Finale Thursday: Who Stood Out As A Must-Get For Any One Program?

Podcast: Big Ten Football Media Day, adidas Summer Championships


Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day 

Headlines

An influx of new talent and greater depth have IU head coach Tom Allen betting on his team like he never has before, writes Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star. -- Link

A wiser Tom Allen is building Indiana for the long term, writes Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of 2020 IU basketball target Caleb Furst's play at Nike Peach Jam. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student reports former IU swimmer Lilly King signed a sponsorship deal with TYR Sport. -- Link

AROUND THE BIG TEN

CNHI Indiana's Kevin Brockway has a notebook from the second and final day of Big Ten Media Days, leading off with Jim Harbaugh's confidence in his 2019 Michigan team. -- Link

Continuing with headlines around the Big Ten, GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart has a notebook on Purdue featuring comments from head coach Jeff Brohm about the roles of freshmen wide receivers. -- Link

Could Michigan have a quarterback controversy on his hands? Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com reports on how Harbaugh plans to use Shea Patterson and Dylan McCaffrey this season. -- Link

James Franklin, Penn State football looking to take "next step" as a program, writes BlueWhiteIllustrated.com's Nate Bauer from Big Ten Media Day. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}