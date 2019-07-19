News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-19 13:39:27 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Podcast: Big Ten Football Media Day, adidas Summer Championships

Stu Jackson & Jon Sauber
TheHoosier.com Staff

TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson and Jon Sauber discuss what they saw and heard from Indiana Hoosiers football players and head coach Tom Allen at Big Ten football media day, then shift to a conversation on Jon's observations on Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball recruiting targets at the adidas summer championships.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.

