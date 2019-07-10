Hoosier Daily: July 10
Seen on The Hoosier
An early look at the projected 2019-2020 starters
VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Athlete David Ellis
Three-Point Play: Reggie Perry, three spotlight teams, recruits to watch
Tweets of the Day
Happy birthday to the one and only, Tim Garl! pic.twitter.com/6LMoMr0Ak8— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 9, 2019
Just throw it up and let @juwanmorgan do the rest. #ProIU https://t.co/lX9lAL7oAq— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 9, 2019
Great to have the QB’s, TE’s and RB’s at the house for food and fun!!! Love our guys!!! #IUFB pic.twitter.com/mpgrjJgJfw— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) July 9, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall breaks down the upcoming evaluation periods. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says Zac Brown has stepped down as an IU assistant men's soccer coach. -- Link
Steinmetz also says former Hoosier softball player Rebecca Blitz helped Israel finish ninth at the European Championships. -- Link
IUHoosiers.com says 67 Hoosiers were named as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars. -- Link
Tom Westerholm of MassLive says Romeo Langford said not playing in the Las Vegas Summer League is boring for him. -- Link
----
