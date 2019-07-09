Indiana freshman athlete David Ellis met with the media for the first time on June 26 to discuss why he chose Indiana, being overlooked by schools in his home state and more.

That's a local team for you, Michigan State?

"Yeah, Michigan State, back home everybody wants to go to a place like that, but it just didn't work out like that, I guess."

Was it a hard decision? You said your mind was made up. What was it about IU football that attracted you to them? Were you committed to another school at one point?

"Yes, I was committed to Central Michigan at first, and that was before I had taken an official visit up here. I ended up taking an official visit in June of 2018, and I was already committed to Central Michigan, but it just opened my eyes to what all IU has to offer. Once I got to see how they do things up here, the chemistry between the players, it was an obvious choice for me."

How much did it mean to you that Indiana believed you were a Big Ten-caliber kind of player after being recruited by schools like Central Michigan for awhile?

"For me, it meant a lot. I try not to focus on those things, but it's kind of hard. With them giving me a chance to play on a big-time platform like this, it just means a lot. Me being a competitor, I feel like I can play with the best of the best. That they have the same belief in me, it just makes me feel really good."

The thought of playing against Michigan State and Michigan, does that come into your mind now?

"I can't wait to play against them. All of my friends, I have a lot of people I know that go to both of those schools. I'll definitely be looking forward to playing both of them."

A chip on your shoulder, showing them what they missed out on?

"Definitely, definitely. I know Michigan State, they offered me very late in the process, but regardless, I have a chip on my shoulder all the time."

Have you had your welcome-to-the-Big-Ten moment, where you kind of realized, this is a step up, this isn't high school anymore?

"I'd probably say on Tuesdays and Thursdays, we have a 6:30 run. And every day in the weight room is always a challenge. Coach Ballou never makes it easy. He works us out as hard as possible, so just dealing with that and having to adjust with that. Living on campus as a student also, not just as an athlete but a student as well. All of that combined. This last two weeks have been my welcome to the Big Ten moment."

You're also part of a pipeline now, coming down from Michigan, recruiting some guys Indiana's not had a lot of success doing. How important is it to you to do well, to pave the path for some other guys to come behind you?

"I know that Indiana's actually offered some guys from my old high school. They offered one guy and they recruited multiple different guys from my high school and my high school's area. But for me to come in and set the example for what the Michigan guys can do, it means a lot. Showing that giving them an opportunity like they gave me is very important, because Michigan guys, we can play ball."

What excites you most about the roles you could potentially see in IU's offense?

"Honestly, I will be the young guy, but just coming in and pushing everybody. I'm coming in, I'm coming in to play. Always friendly competition. Just coming in and, whatever role they want me to play. I'm just eager to come in and help the team."

A lot of talent in the quarterback room that could be throwing to you.

"Honestly, talking with all the receivers, we feel like any one of them could be the starting quarterback. I know it's awhile before that will be announced, but I'm already comfortable with all three of them. I think that all of them are great. They all are great teachers, helping younger receivers figure out routes and different concepts. All three of them could be the starting quarterback."