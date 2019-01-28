Hoosier Daily: January 28
Seen on The Hoosier
Film Review: Anthony Leal vs. Castle
Podcast Transcript: Fresno Bee Sportswriter Robert Kuwada
Tweets of the Day
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 27, 2019
🏀 @JBlackmon2 (@VLPesaro🇮🇹): 18 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls
🏀 Will Sheehey (@FCPorto🇵🇹): 16 pts, 4 rebs
Welcome back home, #iuwbb alumni! ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/GlX5eAv8X4— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 27, 2019
1,962 in attendance today at Wilkinson Hall for our dual vs. Penn State.— IU Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 27, 2019
Thank you to all who came out! pic.twitter.com/z4Nphm4cpH
Video of the Day
#CancerSucks, and it really puts things in perspective.@BTNJourney - Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/3xzv6tiYCt— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 27, 2019
Headlines
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's 69-46 loss to Michigan. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall recaps last week in Indiana men's basketball. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says IU women's basketball coach Teri Moren was frustrated with the lack of foul calls in their game against No. 11 Maryland. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the women's basketball team's 76-56 loss to Maryland. -- Link
Andrew Walker of Indiana Sports Coverage writes about the fatigue facing Juwan Morgan. -- Link
----
