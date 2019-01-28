#iubb last night: 🏀 @JBlackmon2 ( @VLPesaro 🇮🇹): 18 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls 🏀 Will Sheehey ( @FCPorto 🇵🇹): 16 pts, 4 rebs

1,962 in attendance today at Wilkinson Hall for our dual vs. Penn State. Thank you to all who came out! pic.twitter.com/z4Nphm4cpH

#CancerSucks , and it really puts things in perspective. @BTNJourney - Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/3xzv6tiYCt

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's 69-46 loss to Michigan. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall recaps last week in Indiana men's basketball. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says IU women's basketball coach Teri Moren was frustrated with the lack of foul calls in their game against No. 11 Maryland. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the women's basketball team's 76-56 loss to Maryland. -- Link

Andrew Walker of Indiana Sports Coverage writes about the fatigue facing Juwan Morgan. -- Link