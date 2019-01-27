Rough week for IU basketball, and it appears the fan base is ready to eat its own. After a disappointing loss at Northwestern and another passionless loss at home to Michigan, is the season officially dead? What's happening with the team? And what's next for a squad that sits on the precipice of uncharted territory for the program? We do what we can to evaluate the current morass, touching on the difference between early-season IU and mid-season IU, player development, coaching development, and where things go from here.