Hoosier Daily: January 27
Efficiency Breakdown: Michigan 69, Indiana 46
Top 40 Junior Caleb Love discusses busy recruitment
Explosiveness, Limiting Turnovers Key To DeBoer's Offensive Philosophy
A lot of people have been making up rumors that I am trying to decommit. These are NOT TRUE. I chose this program and will stick with them through GOOD and BAD. Hoosier Nation I am not giving up on you. 🔴⚪️— TJD (@TrayceJackson) January 26, 2019
Nicolas + his friend, @RobPhinisee1.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 26, 2019
📷: @BreLeinenbach pic.twitter.com/kcsQLL3bea
Our Phil Steele All-American long snapper @DanGodsil takes the field at 2:30 p.m. today on the @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/0d7ZZSXLjI— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 26, 2019
Headlines
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from Indiana's loss to Michigan on Friday night. -- Link
David Kvidahl of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recaps Christian Brothers College's win over Chaminade on 2020 IU basketball target Caleb Love's game-winning shot. -- Link
Jake Lourim of the Louisville Courier Journal says Indiana played soft in their loss to Michigan on Friday. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times writes four things we learned from Indiana's 69-46 loss to Michigan. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to know leading up to the Indiana women's basketball team's matchup with No. 11 Maryland. -- Link
