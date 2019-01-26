"I need to keep getting my handle right and getting my teammates involved a lot more," Love told Rivals.com. "I believe that I can see the court so I believe that I can get my teammates involved since I've always got the ball in my hand."

Ranked No. 39 overall in the class of 2020, the 6-foot-3 Love is a good sized floor general who can be a dynamic scorer off the dribble and passes well. This season, Love is focusing more and more on being a full time point guard after being more of a scoring combo in the past.

ST. LOUIS -- Top 40 point guard Caleb Love only made one shot in the second half Friday night, but he made it count drilling a heavily contested pull-up jumper with 5.9 seconds to finish with 15 points and give his St. Louis (Mo.) CBC team a one point win in a heated rivalry game with St. Louis (Mo.) Chaminade.

Love broke down the interest with several of the programs recruiting him.



Illinois: "They are just telling me that they want me to come in as their lead point guard because they are building a good team. They just got Kofi Cockburn, they have Ayo Dosunmu who may be in the league in two years, they've got Trent Frazier so they just want me to come in and run the ship."



Indiana: "They love me a lot. Me and coach (Archie) Miller always talk and we are always going over my game. They are always trying to help me get better. We talk a lot."



Louisville: "It was fun. I liked the atmosphere of the arena. They won the game and I like the style of play. They play uptempo and Coach (Chris) Mack he lacks his guards go and that's my type of game. We talk like every day."



Missouri: "Coach (Cuonzo) Martin has made a big impression because it's not just about basketball with him it's about the person and how I am as a person outside of basketball. The whole aspect of being an overall coach, I like that."



SLU: "I was on the phone with Coach (Travis) Ford before the game and he was just telling me to play hard. He wants to me to get up to a game (Saturday) and I'll see if I can make it over there for that."



Texas: "I love those guys. Obviously Courtney Ramey is there and me and him talk about it all the time. Coaches text me all the time and asks me about how I'm doing so we have a good relationship."

Virginia: "I have got to get up there soon. They are on me hard. That's one of the top schools in the country obviously. I might go there on an official soon because it's so far."

