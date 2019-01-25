Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-25 05:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: January 25

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Gyrdvnzkntj1rfqcq7xc
Matthew OHaren/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

TheHoosier.com Q&A: Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com

From the Locker Room: Previewing Michigan

Indiana Signee Trayce Jackson-Davis Named McDonald's All-American

Indiana Basketball News & Views: Race Thompson, Al Durham, Romeo Langford

TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana Basketball Vs. No. 5 Michigan

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I can't stress it enough, the better our defense plays, the more we're able to create offense with it, that makes the guys much more dangerous to play."
— Archie Miller

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains how the Indiana men's basketball team has taken a downturn after a promising start. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of the Hoosiers' loss to Northwestern. -- Link

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall looks at the relationship between Armaan Franklin and his aunt, Penn State women's basketball head coach Coquese Washington. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Archie Miller is drawing from experience to help the Hoosiers' get through difficult times. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's 70-60 win over Michigan. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's basketball team's struggles are coinciding with their struggles from the 3-point line. -- Link

Video: Austin Fox of TheWolverine.com compiles the videos from Michigan's media availability leading up to their game against Indiana. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}