Hoosier Daily: January 25
Seen on The Hoosier
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com
From the Locker Room: Previewing Michigan
Indiana Signee Trayce Jackson-Davis Named McDonald's All-American
Indiana Basketball News & Views: Race Thompson, Al Durham, Romeo Langford
TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana Basketball Vs. No. 5 Michigan
Tweets of the Day
Congrats to @TrayceJackson on being named a McDonald’s All-American‼️— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 24, 2019
Trayce is the 31st Hoosier to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.
🔗: https://t.co/zIy2OKkRkc #IUBB pic.twitter.com/LJm4CWSamX
Trayce Jackson-Davis is the 31st McDonald's All-American to sign with #iubb. Here's the full list: pic.twitter.com/feBUArg0va— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) January 24, 2019
Miller said De’Ron Davis is shut down right now and says he probably should’ve been shut down sooner instead of trying to play through it. #iubb— Jon Sauber (@JSauberTH) January 24, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains how the Indiana men's basketball team has taken a downturn after a promising start. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of the Hoosiers' loss to Northwestern. -- Link
Seth Tow of Inside the Hall looks at the relationship between Armaan Franklin and his aunt, Penn State women's basketball head coach Coquese Washington. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Archie Miller is drawing from experience to help the Hoosiers' get through difficult times. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's 70-60 win over Michigan. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's basketball team's struggles are coinciding with their struggles from the 3-point line. -- Link
Video: Austin Fox of TheWolverine.com compiles the videos from Michigan's media availability leading up to their game against Indiana. -- Link
----
