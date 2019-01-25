Congrats to @TrayceJackson on being named a McDonald’s All-American‼️ Trayce is the 31st Hoosier to play in the McDonald’s All-American game. 🔗: https://t.co/zIy2OKkRkc #IUBB pic.twitter.com/LJm4CWSamX

Trayce Jackson-Davis is the 31st McDonald's All-American to sign with #iubb . Here's the full list: pic.twitter.com/feBUArg0va

Miller said De’Ron Davis is shut down right now and says he probably should’ve been shut down sooner instead of trying to play through it. #iubb

"I can't stress it enough, the better our defense plays, the more we're able to create offense with it, that makes the guys much more dangerous to play."

