Indiana class of 2019 signee Trayce Jackson-Davis on Thursday afternoon was named a McDonald's All-American, becoming the 31st Hoosier recruit to earn the distinction. This year's game will be played March 27 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

Jackson-Davis will be a four-year letterwinner for Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove, which is coached by Zach Hahn, and has led the Trojans to back-to-back sectional titles. He's averaging 22.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game this season and has helped Center Grove to a 13-4 overall record.

The son of former Indiana Pacer Dale Davis, Jackson-Davis averaged 22.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 blocked shots and 2.8 assists per game as a junior en route to being chosen to the core team of the Indiana Junior All-Stars and the Supreme 15 All-State underclass team as selected by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Last June, he helped Team USA win the 2018 FIBA Americas Men's U18 Championship gold medal behind 19 of 22 (86 percent) shooting from the floor across six contests. Playing for coach Jason Delaney and the Spiece Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL Circuit last summer, Jackson-Davis averaged 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Since 1977, 31 McDonald's All-American have suited up for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis is the program's eighth since 2007 and second in as many years under Archie Miller, joining Romeo Langford (2018).

The complete list:

Tom Baker - 1977

Ray Tolbert - 1977

Landon Turner - 1978

Isiah Thomas - 1979

John Flowers - 1981

Daryl Thomas - 1983

Delray Brooks - 1984

Ricky Calloway - 1985

Jay Edwards - 1987

Eric Anderson - 1988

Greg Graham - 1989

Pat Graham - 1989

Damon Bailey - 1990

Alan Henderson - 1991

Sherron Wilkerson - 1993

Andrae Patterson - 1994

Neil Reed - 1994

Jason Collier - 1996

Luke Recker - 1997

Dane Fife - 1998

Jared Jeffries - 2000

Bracey Wright - 2002

D.J. White - 2004

Eric Gordon - 2007

Cody Zeller - 2011

Kevin "Yogi" Ferrell - 2012

Noah Vonleh - 2013

James Blackmon Jr. - 2014

Thomas Bryant – 2015

Romeo Langford - 2018

Trayce Jackson-Davis - 2019

The complete rosters for this year's McDonald's All-American game are listed below.