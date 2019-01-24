Indiana Signee Trayce Jackson-Davis Named McDonald's All-American
Indiana class of 2019 signee Trayce Jackson-Davis on Thursday afternoon was named a McDonald's All-American, becoming the 31st Hoosier recruit to earn the distinction. This year's game will be played March 27 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.
Jackson-Davis will be a four-year letterwinner for Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove, which is coached by Zach Hahn, and has led the Trojans to back-to-back sectional titles. He's averaging 22.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game this season and has helped Center Grove to a 13-4 overall record.
The son of former Indiana Pacer Dale Davis, Jackson-Davis averaged 22.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 blocked shots and 2.8 assists per game as a junior en route to being chosen to the core team of the Indiana Junior All-Stars and the Supreme 15 All-State underclass team as selected by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Last June, he helped Team USA win the 2018 FIBA Americas Men's U18 Championship gold medal behind 19 of 22 (86 percent) shooting from the floor across six contests. Playing for coach Jason Delaney and the Spiece Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL Circuit last summer, Jackson-Davis averaged 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Since 1977, 31 McDonald's All-American have suited up for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis is the program's eighth since 2007 and second in as many years under Archie Miller, joining Romeo Langford (2018).
The complete list:
Tom Baker - 1977
Ray Tolbert - 1977
Landon Turner - 1978
Isiah Thomas - 1979
John Flowers - 1981
Daryl Thomas - 1983
Delray Brooks - 1984
Ricky Calloway - 1985
Jay Edwards - 1987
Eric Anderson - 1988
Greg Graham - 1989
Pat Graham - 1989
Damon Bailey - 1990
Alan Henderson - 1991
Sherron Wilkerson - 1993
Andrae Patterson - 1994
Neil Reed - 1994
Jason Collier - 1996
Luke Recker - 1997
Dane Fife - 1998
Jared Jeffries - 2000
Bracey Wright - 2002
D.J. White - 2004
Eric Gordon - 2007
Cody Zeller - 2011
Kevin "Yogi" Ferrell - 2012
Noah Vonleh - 2013
James Blackmon Jr. - 2014
Thomas Bryant – 2015
Romeo Langford - 2018
Trayce Jackson-Davis - 2019
The complete rosters for this year's McDonald's All-American game are listed below.
----
