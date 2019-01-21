Hoosier Daily: January 21
Seen on The Hoosier
Efficiency Breakdown: Purdue 70, Indiana 55
Tweets of the Day
#iubb mourns the passing of former 2-time All-American Jimmy Rayl.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 21, 2019
If you weren't missing @JordanHulls1 there's this awesome trick shot. https://t.co/IgkAboC1jg— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 20, 2019
It’s #NFLChampionshipSunday! #ProIU— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 20, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star covers the passing of Indiana basketball legend Jimmy Rayl. -- Link
Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student writes that Justin Smith has the potential to be the Hoosiers' third scorer. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosier men's basketball team's loss to Purdue. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains four things we learned from the Indiana men's basketball teams fourth conference loss. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Purdue on Sunday. -- Link
----
