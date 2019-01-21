Ticker
Hoosier Daily: January 21

Seen on The Hoosier

Updated 2020 Recruiting Board

Efficiency Breakdown: Purdue 70, Indiana 55

Updated 2019 Hot Board

Hoophall Classic: Harlond Beverly in decision mode

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star covers the passing of Indiana basketball legend Jimmy Rayl. -- Link

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student writes that Justin Smith has the potential to be the Hoosiers' third scorer. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosier men's basketball team's loss to Purdue. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains four things we learned from the Indiana men's basketball teams fourth conference loss. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Purdue on Sunday. -- Link

----

