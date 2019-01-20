Hoophall Classic: Harlond Beverly in decision mode
SPRINGFIELD, MA. – Slotted as one of the top available guards in the 2019 class, things have only picked up further for four-star prospect Harlond Beverly. Following another impressive Montverde Academy win, the Rivals150 product discussed his ongoing recruitment and his plans on taking visits in the coming weeks.
“Things are a lot easier than I am used to and I have a lot of great players with me,” Beverly said about his first year at Montverde before assessing what he brings to the court. “Attacking the rim and being a good energizer on the floor. With this team, I don’t have to do much. Everybody plays their part and it is just a really good team.”
Beverly has seen schools come and go within his recruitment but he did say that Baylor, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, and Xavier are the five that he is hearing from the most.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Baylor: “They have been recruiting me for the longest. I like their school a lot. I like it whenever I had an unofficial visit there. It was one of the most beautiful schools that I have ever seen.”
Georgia: “Coach (Tom) Crean, he has had great guards. Not highly ranked guards but he has made them into pros and has gotten them a lot better. I want to go to somebody who has proven to do that. For sure, I feel like he has already proven that.”
Indiana: “It is close to home and I talk to the coaches all the time. They feel like they have a great situation for me and it is in the Big 10 and I grew up in the area.”
Miami: “They have had a lot of great guards and good scoring guards. It is close to home now for me and I am getting used to Florida so that is nice.”
Xavier: “It is close to home and I just have a great relationship with Coach (Travis) Steele. I talk to him all the time. That is my guy.”
RIVALS' REACTION & WHAT'S NEXT
Beverly has already taken unofficial visits to Baylor and Xavier but the plan now is for trips to be taken in the official variety. “I am going to take some visits next month,” he said. “Our last regular season game is on February 9 and after that, for sure, I will take some visits and the hopefully make my decision. I am excited for it.”
The four-star guar went on to say that he would like to commit sometime in March so the process of taking visits and then deciding on his college landing spot could come quick.
Where he might land remains up for debate but it does look as if Georgia and Miami have made up a ton of ground with him and have piqued his interest to some degree. However, if Indiana does continue place a greater priority on him, the Hoosiers might be the dark horse that could step in at the last minute thanks to their locale and it being the lone Big 10 program recruiting Beverly at this point in time.