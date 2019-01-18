Hoosier Daily: January 18
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Brian Neubert of Gold & Black
Former Indiana Quarterback Antwaan Randle El Joins Buccaneers Staff
East-West Shrine Game, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl To Feature Former Hoosiers
Tweets of the Day
Few players in this draft class score with the ease of #Indiana wing Romeo Langford. His three-level attack combined with his excellent physical profile has him in the top-5 now— DraftExpressContent (@DXContent) January 17, 2019
Top 2019 #nbadraft risers + fallers via @Mike_Schmitz >> https://t.co/PGtQ8RsNnP pic.twitter.com/ewZsB4D2vf
Former Indiana longsnapper Dan Godsil signs with RSR Sports Management, which also represents Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. #iufb https://t.co/Lop1O8XMOn— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 17, 2019
PU likes to brag about their 116-89 series lead over IU, but a good portion of that is from the turn of the century.— Indiana Sports Beat w/Jim Coyle (@jimcoyleISB) January 17, 2019
Since 1940 #iubb leads the series 78-67 along with 8 Final Four's & 5 National Championships as compared to 2 FF's & 0 big boy banners for PU.
Video of the Day
Thomas Bryant wins it for the @WashWizards! #NBALondon pic.twitter.com/dFxtlZYyFr— NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives some news and notes about both Hoosier basketball teams. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star writes that Romeo Langford has been sensational but depth and other issues have held the men's basketball team back. ($) -- Link
Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star says Purdue is preparing for the poor weather in advance of Saturday's game between the Hoosiers and Boilermakers. -- Link
Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Hoosier wrestling team's Friday matchup with Purdue. -- Link
Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana men's swimming and diving team's 28th consecutive dual meet victory. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.