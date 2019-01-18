Few players in this draft class score with the ease of #Indiana wing Romeo Langford. His three-level attack combined with his excellent physical profile has him in the top-5 now Top 2019 #nbadraft risers + fallers via @Mike_Schmitz >> https://t.co/PGtQ8RsNnP pic.twitter.com/ewZsB4D2vf

Former Indiana longsnapper Dan Godsil signs with RSR Sports Management, which also represents Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. #iufb https://t.co/Lop1O8XMOn

PU likes to brag about their 116-89 series lead over IU, but a good portion of that is from the turn of the century. Since 1940 #iubb leads the series 78-67 along with 8 Final Four's & 5 National Championships as compared to 2 FF's & 0 big boy banners for PU.

Thomas Bryant wins it for the @WashWizards ! #NBALondon pic.twitter.com/dFxtlZYyFr

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives some news and notes about both Hoosier basketball teams. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star writes that Romeo Langford has been sensational but depth and other issues have held the men's basketball team back. ($) -- Link

Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star says Purdue is preparing for the poor weather in advance of Saturday's game between the Hoosiers and Boilermakers. -- Link

Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Hoosier wrestling team's Friday matchup with Purdue. -- Link

Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana men's swimming and diving team's 28th consecutive dual meet victory. -- Link