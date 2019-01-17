TheHoosier.com

All-star games featuring two former Hoosiers will take place this weekend. He's a primer on the East-West Shrine Game, which invited former IU center Nick Linder, and the NFLPA Bowl, which invited former IU right tackle Brandon Knight.

East-West Shrine Game: Nick Linder

Date: Saturday, Jan. 19. Time: 3 p.m. ET. Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: NFL Network. Radio: Click here to listen live via webstream. Notes: Linder was one of 30 offensive players, one of 13 offensive linemen and of three offensive centers who accepted an invitation to join the West team ... Players are selected based on their potential to make NFL rosters via a consensus of all 32 league teams ... The league also constructs the East and West coaching staffs by providing assistant coaches from teams who do not advance to the playoffs ... As one might expect given the coaching staffs and player selection process, the game provides valuable exposure for its participants. "More than 100 players from last year’s game signed with professional teams this spring, and more than 70 made final NFL rosters last season," according to its website ... Linder interviewed with the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, according to WalterFootball.com's Charlie Campbell.

East/West Game West post practice notes/video - Love this drill by O Line Coach and love the work by Nick Linder who had a very good day. pic.twitter.com/wmPvALXcZu — Gerry DiNardo (@gerrydinardo) January 15, 2019

West Interviews

Redskins- Indiana C Nick Linder, Missouri TE Kendall Blanton, Virginia LB Chris Peace, Rice P Jack Fox https://t.co/0AGOtxmTI2 — Charlie Campbell (@DraftCampbell) January 15, 2019

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: Brandon Knight

Date: Saturday, Jan. 19. Time: 2 p.m. ET. Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: FS1. Radio: N/A. What To Know: Knight's playing status is up in the air. According to NFLDraftScout.com's Ric Serritella, he left Tuesday's practice with what appeared to be a right knee injury and did not return ... Knight was one of 56 players on the National team roster. Add in the American team's 57 and that's 113 total participants for this year's event ... Similar to the East-West Shrine Game, this one also provides valuable exposure for its participants with "nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams" expected to attend and "watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review tape" ... Of the 112 players who participated in the 2018 NFLPA bowl, 42 received invitations to the 2018 NFL Combine and 19 players were chosen in 2018 NFL Draft, per the event's website.