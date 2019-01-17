Former Indiana wide receiver Antwaan Randle El joins Bruce Arians' NFL coaching staff as an offensive assistant in Tampa Bay. #iufb https://t.co/4SegywhhKy

👀 some future Hoosiers on this list of nominees for the @McDAAG @TrayceJackson @unkle44artty #iubb https://t.co/KSWYBUTd9p

Great to see @TheofficialEG10 back out there doing his thing for the @HoustonRockets tonight! #ProIU https://t.co/BLgHZwt6Xy

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says quarterback Jack Tuttle is getting used to calling Indiana home. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Northwestern. -- Link

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student explains why Juwan Morgan needs more rest. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of the men's basketball team's game against Nebraska. -- Link

Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall releases his bracket projection for the NCAA Tournament with the Hoosiers as a seven seed. -- Link

Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall discuss what's wrong with the men's basketball team. -- Link