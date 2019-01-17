Hoosier Daily: January 17
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Jack Tuttle Finds The Right Fit With Indiana Football
2021 Forward Pierce Thomas says Visiting Assembly Hall is "Special"
Indiana Basketball: IU Not Looking Ahead To Try To Avoid Losses Snowballing
Indiana Football: Two Early Signees Land In Final Rivals250 For 2019
Tweets of the Day
Former Indiana wide receiver Antwaan Randle El joins Bruce Arians' NFL coaching staff as an offensive assistant in Tampa Bay. #iufb https://t.co/4SegywhhKy— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 16, 2019
👀 some future Hoosiers on this list of nominees for the @McDAAG@TrayceJackson @unkle44artty #iubb https://t.co/KSWYBUTd9p— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 16, 2019
Great to see @TheofficialEG10 back out there doing his thing for the @HoustonRockets tonight! #ProIU https://t.co/BLgHZwt6Xy— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 17, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says quarterback Jack Tuttle is getting used to calling Indiana home. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Northwestern. -- Link
Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student explains why Juwan Morgan needs more rest. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of the men's basketball team's game against Nebraska. -- Link
Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall releases his bracket projection for the NCAA Tournament with the Hoosiers as a seven seed. -- Link
Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall discuss what's wrong with the men's basketball team. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.