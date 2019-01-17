Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 04:25:41 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: January 17

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Jack Tuttle Finds The Right Fit With Indiana Football

2021 Forward Pierce Thomas says Visiting Assembly Hall is "Special"

Indiana Basketball: IU Not Looking Ahead To Try To Avoid Losses Snowballing

Indiana Football: Two Early Signees Land In Final Rivals250 For 2019

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day


Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says quarterback Jack Tuttle is getting used to calling Indiana home. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Northwestern. -- Link

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student explains why Juwan Morgan needs more rest. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of the men's basketball team's game against Nebraska. -- Link

Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall releases his bracket projection for the NCAA Tournament with the Hoosiers as a seven seed. -- Link

Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall discuss what's wrong with the men's basketball team. -- Link

----

