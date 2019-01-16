A pair of Indiana football signees landed in the final Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2019.

Avon (Ind.) High four-star running back Sampson James checked in at No. 185 nationally, down two spots from his previous ranking. He has been considered a Rivals250 prospect since December of his junior year, when he was pegged at No. 137 nationally. James enrolled at IU in January after graduating from Avon in December.

Additionally, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star outside linebacker Cameron Williams stayed put at No. 222 nationally. He has been considered a Rivals250 prospect since September of his junior year, when he was pegged at No. 189 nationally. Williams will arrive on campus this summer.

For the Hoosiers, it's the first time the program has signed multiple nationally-ranked recruits since 2013 when they landed Antonio Allen (231), Darius Latham (239) and David Kenney (244).

Click here to view the final Rivals250 rankings for 2019.