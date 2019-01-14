Hoosier Daily: January 14
Seen on The Hoosier
Tweets of the Day
#iubb opens as a 1-point favorite vs. Nebraska, o/u 144. Pomeroy puts it at 2 & gives the Hoosiers a 57% chance of victory.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) January 13, 2019
I Am Honored ,Thank You So Much 🖤🙏🏾 https://t.co/nYYBnYtxBF— Aljami Durham (@aldurham01) January 13, 2019
#HoosierNation it’s time to help @VicOladipo become a 2️⃣x @NBA All-star ⭐️⭐️— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 12, 2019
Vote: https://t.co/nm3i3r7zNg pic.twitter.com/J4HB5Uu5PG
Video of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the men's basketball team's defensive concerns are growing as the Hoosiers get deeper into conference play. ($) -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the women's basketball team's win over Wisconsin. -- Link
Andy Graham of IUHoosiers.com says there is plenty of time left for the Indiana men's basketball team in Big Ten play. -- Link
Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student explains how Dameon Willis Jr's underdog mentality is fueling his chase for a career in the NFL. -- Link
Brady Extin of the Indiana Daily Student covers how the Indiana men's and women's track and field teams set national records this weekend. -- Link
----
