Hoosier Daily: January 14

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Thomas J. Russo/USA Today Sports

Preview: Indiana Basketball Vs. Nebraska

Staff Predictions: No. 22 Indiana vs. Nebraska

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the men's basketball team's defensive concerns are growing as the Hoosiers get deeper into conference play. ($) -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the women's basketball team's win over Wisconsin. -- Link

Andy Graham of IUHoosiers.com says there is plenty of time left for the Indiana men's basketball team in Big Ten play. -- Link

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student explains how Dameon Willis Jr's underdog mentality is fueling his chase for a career in the NFL. -- Link

Brady Extin of the Indiana Daily Student covers how the Indiana men's and women's track and field teams set national records this weekend. -- Link

