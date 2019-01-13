Staff Predictions: No. 22 Indiana vs. Nebraska
Jon Sauber
Indiana (12-4, 3-2) comes back home Monday to take on Nebraska (12-4, 2-3) for their sixth Big Ten game of the season. They’re coming off a tough three-point loss to Maryland on Friday in what was a winnable game. The loss has Indiana at 23 in the KenPom rankings, while Nebraska’s recent win over Penn State puts them at 13 in the same rankings.
Even with the loss to Maryland, Indiana should take a few major positives away from the game. Freshman guard Romeo Langford showed growth in the game as a primary scorer, essentially taking over the offense in a stretch where he scored 20 of Indiana’s 24 points. He’s going to be important on Monday, because he’s probably going to guard James Palmer Jr. and will likely be guarded by him. Langford and Palmer are their respective teams’ leading scorers. Both excel at attacking the rim, making it possible that they could be in some foul trouble early on in the game. That will be something to watch in the first 10-15 minutes, and if either player can get the other in foul trouble, it will bode well for the team who can keep its star on the floor.
The other major point of growth is the Hoosiers’ ball security. They’ve kept their turnover rate under 12 percent in their last two games. The importance of that can’t be understated, and it should come into play against a very good Nebraska team. The Cornhuskers have forced a turnover rate of 21.3 percent this season. That is more in line with how Indiana turned the ball over early in the year. If the Hoosiers can hold onto the ball, they’ll be in position to win Monday at Assembly Hall, where they’re 10-0 on the year.
Prediction: Indiana 76, Nebraska 71
Stu Jackson
A home game against Nebraska might be just what IU needs to get back on track after back-to-back challenging road games at Maryland and Michigan. That doesn’t mean Nebraska is a major step down from its recent competition.
This figures to be a high scoring game with two of the top 30 most efficient offenses in the nation. Per KenPom, Indiana checks in at No. 27 while Nebraska comes in at No. 9 in the same category.
That said, the outcome will likely be dictated not only by whichever team has better offensive execution but also creates the most second chances.
Indiana has the third lowest and Nebraska lowest in offensive rebounding percentage against conference opponents. With both offenses operating at such a high level, securing extra possessions off missed shots will be absolutely critical.
Besides the offensive glass, another advantage that may work in Indiana’s favor is the fact that Nebraska is on the road for the fourth time in its first six Big Ten games. The Cornhuskers are winless in league road games thus far thanks to a 7-point loss at Minnesota, 2-point loss at Maryland and 9-point loss at Iowa.
Nebraska’s woes away from home, combined with Indiana being in the comforts of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and having freshman point guard Rob Phinisee back for a second consecutive game, make the Hoosiers the favorites in this one.
Prediction: Indiana 80, Nebraska 75
