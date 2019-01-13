Indiana (12-4, 3-2) comes back home Monday to take on Nebraska (12-4, 2-3) for their sixth Big Ten game of the season. They’re coming off a tough three-point loss to Maryland on Friday in what was a winnable game. The loss has Indiana at 23 in the KenPom rankings, while Nebraska’s recent win over Penn State puts them at 13 in the same rankings.

Even with the loss to Maryland, Indiana should take a few major positives away from the game. Freshman guard Romeo Langford showed growth in the game as a primary scorer, essentially taking over the offense in a stretch where he scored 20 of Indiana’s 24 points. He’s going to be important on Monday, because he’s probably going to guard James Palmer Jr. and will likely be guarded by him. Langford and Palmer are their respective teams’ leading scorers. Both excel at attacking the rim, making it possible that they could be in some foul trouble early on in the game. That will be something to watch in the first 10-15 minutes, and if either player can get the other in foul trouble, it will bode well for the team who can keep its star on the floor.

The other major point of growth is the Hoosiers’ ball security. They’ve kept their turnover rate under 12 percent in their last two games. The importance of that can’t be understated, and it should come into play against a very good Nebraska team. The Cornhuskers have forced a turnover rate of 21.3 percent this season. That is more in line with how Indiana turned the ball over early in the year. If the Hoosiers can hold onto the ball, they’ll be in position to win Monday at Assembly Hall, where they’re 10-0 on the year.

Prediction: Indiana 76, Nebraska 71