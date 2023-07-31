There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

FLEC RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS

PJ Fleck denied any allegations of wrongdoing in his football program at Big Ten Media Days last week, saying comments from former players were "baseless." Allegations of a toxic culture at Minnesota were published by Front Office Sports which said that players could benefit from a "Fleck Bank." Among the advantages to having a good standing with Fleck were an avoidance of punishment and failed drug tests. “We do not use physical activity to discipline our players at the University of Minnesota, and we have never done that,” Fleck told reporters. “Our players do things like, they wake up early and clean the weight room. Whatever you did, you watch a video on that. If you were late to class, you watch a video on tardiness. You then write your professor a letter. Those are the disciplines we actually have within our program.”

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

THREE REMAINING BIG TEN QB BATTLES

Football training camp begins across the country this week, including at Indiana on Aug. 2. The Hoosiers are among the Big Ten programs still holding an open quarterback competition with camp starting this week. Indiana is deciding between two redshirt freshmen -- Brendan Sorsby and Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson. The two have played four combined games in their career, mostly in uncompetitive football games. Payton Thorne's spring transfer to Auburn opened the door for Noah Kim and Katin Hauser to fight for the starting job. Kim was impressive in his limited opportunities for Michigan State last season, but Hauser was a highly-touted recruit -- ranked No. 151 nationally -- for the Spartans in the 2022 class. The most high-profile of the three true battles still being decided is at Ohio State. Kyle McCord and Devin Brown -- a pair of near five-star prospects in their class -- are fighting for the privilege to throw to the sport's best receivers. Brown was hurt at the end of the spring and McCord is a year older, so he appears to have a slight advantage.

NOTABLE RECRUITING WIN FOR OHIO STATE