Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-09 05:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: February 9

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Cick66rxayeje6wqkjqo
Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports Images

Seen on The Hoosier

Quote of the Day

"Not long removed from being the No. 6-ranked all-purpose back in the 2004 class, Hart knows what the other side of the recruiting process looks like, and he has used that to become a rising star in the coaching ranks. "
— Rivals Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt on IU running backs coach Mike Hart, one of Rivals' Top 25 recruiters for 2019

Headlines

John Gasaway of ESPN says Indiana is one of Big Ten teams with work to do in his latest Bubble Watch - Link

Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star examines IU Athletics' record revenue of $123 million in 2018 -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside The Hall offers his Five Takeaways from Indiana's loss to Iowa Thursday night -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside The Hall provides a detailed film breakdown of the good and the bad from IU against Iowa's zone defense Thursday night -- Link

Columnist Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student writes that, despite the loss to Iowa, IU basketball is close to Big Ten relevancy -- Link

Columnist Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star says it's time to admit this IU basketball team just isn't that good -- Link

IU football announces its spring football game is officially scheduled for April 12 -- Link

----

