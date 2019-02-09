Hoosier Daily: February 9
Seen on The Hoosier
Rivals' Top 25 Recruiters of 2019
Efficiency Breakdown: iowa 77, Indiana 72
Heard On The Hoosier: Staff Talks IU Basketball With Eight B1G Games Left
Tweets of the Day
"All-22"#NewWave pic.twitter.com/aY8himM4at— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 8, 2019
Indiana, we’re all for you. pic.twitter.com/7ZPgC2S830— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 9, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
John Gasaway of ESPN says Indiana is one of Big Ten teams with work to do in his latest Bubble Watch - Link
Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star examines IU Athletics' record revenue of $123 million in 2018 -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside The Hall offers his Five Takeaways from Indiana's loss to Iowa Thursday night -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside The Hall provides a detailed film breakdown of the good and the bad from IU against Iowa's zone defense Thursday night -- Link
Columnist Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student writes that, despite the loss to Iowa, IU basketball is close to Big Ten relevancy -- Link
Columnist Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star says it's time to admit this IU basketball team just isn't that good -- Link
IU football announces its spring football game is officially scheduled for April 12 -- Link
