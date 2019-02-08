Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 13:29:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Heard On The Hoosier: Staff Talks IU Basketball With Eight B1G Games Left

Stu Jackson & Jon Sauber
TheHoosier.com Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Dab1pptkppo7kaxu3tm4

What's been behind Indiana's up and down performances in Big Ten play? TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson and Jon Sauber discuss in the latest podcast.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}