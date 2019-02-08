Heard On The Hoosier: Staff Talks IU Basketball With Eight B1G Games Left
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
What's been behind Indiana's up and down performances in Big Ten play? TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson and Jon Sauber discuss in the latest podcast.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.