Hoosier Daily: February 6

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

• Matt Glenesk of The Indianapolis Star examines how the state of Indiana's top football recruits from the last 15 years have fared -- Link

• Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated writes about football recruit's Biggest Bait-and-Switch: The Uncommittable Scholarship Offer -- Link

• Andy Bottoms of Inside The Hall provides his latest NCAA Tournament projections here -- Link

• Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Dailey Student (IDS) explains how sophomores Al Durham Jr. and Justin Smith have led by example for the Indiana men's basketball team this season -- Link

• The IDS' Ben Portnoy previews the Indiana women's basketball team's home game against Minnesota tonight -- Link

• NBC Bay Area's James Ham says former IU guard Yogi Ferrell was one of the positives for the Sacramento Kings in their victory over the San Antonio Spurs Monday night -- Link

