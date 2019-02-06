Rams OL Rodger Saffold says “of course” he wants to stay with the Rams, but he has to look out for his family. Here’s him on his future as he enters free agency. @DowntownRams @usatodaynfl @CVRamsClub pic.twitter.com/X7BKABxHEW

It's more than just February, it's a celebration every day. #BlackHistoryMonth #GoIU pic.twitter.com/Px60jR2ens

• Matt Glenesk of The Indianapolis Star examines how the state of Indiana's top football recruits from the last 15 years have fared -- Link

• Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated writes about football recruit's Biggest Bait-and-Switch: The Uncommittable Scholarship Offer -- Link

• Andy Bottoms of Inside The Hall provides his latest NCAA Tournament projections here -- Link

• Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Dailey Student (IDS) explains how sophomores Al Durham Jr. and Justin Smith have led by example for the Indiana men's basketball team this season -- Link

• The IDS' Ben Portnoy previews the Indiana women's basketball team's home game against Minnesota tonight -- Link

• NBC Bay Area's James Ham says former IU guard Yogi Ferrell was one of the positives for the Sacramento Kings in their victory over the San Antonio Spurs Monday night -- Link