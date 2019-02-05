• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 11.3 points and 2.3 assists in 18.2 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: Wins over the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs. Ferrell poured in a season-high 19 points against the Spurs on perfect 7 for 7 shooting from the floor.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 14.3 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the floor and 33.3 percent shooting from 3-point range in 29.3 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, a loss at the Denver Nuggets and a win at the Utah Jazz. Gordon was inactive for the Rockets' win at the Phoenix Suns Monday night due to knee soreness. The injury has his current status as day-to-day.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: A loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Is getting closer to returning to the court. According to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, the former Indiana All-American scrimmaged Monday for the first time in one month. Zeller underwent the surgery to repair a fractured right hand on Jan. 3, according to a release from the Hornets, and has missed their last 16 games.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 6.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: Losses to the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: A loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers, a win over the Indiana Pacers and losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.

*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.