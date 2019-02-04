Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 02:21:01 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: February 4

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tmtlfu86umvrrypjm8nk
Mike Carter/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana 79, Michigan State 75

CrimsonCast Ep. 586 - The Eureka Moment

Indiana Basketball: De'Ron Davis' Return Boosts Hoosiers At Michigan State

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosier men's basketball team's win over Michigan State. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times breaks down the women's basketball team's win over Nebraska. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times writes four things he learned from Indiana's win over Michigan State in East Lansing. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says Ali Patberg and Kym Royster led the women's basketball team in it its win over Nebraska. -- Link

Brendan Quinn of The Athletic says Indiana is back from the dead after its upset in East Lansing. ($) -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}