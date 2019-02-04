Looking back at the boys win last night like 😏🤙🏼 • • #iubb 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1Y5QAIU2AX

FINAL: Indiana picks up the road win over Nebraska, 82-78! Patberg (22), Penn (20) and Royster (19, 14) all in double figures for #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/iyo8Hkqhvr

"Enormous." That's @tsnmike 's adjective for @justinsmith3_ 's big block. What adjective are you taking, @IndianaMBB fans? pic.twitter.com/SFCB3IkiJA

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosier men's basketball team's win over Michigan State. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times breaks down the women's basketball team's win over Nebraska. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times writes four things he learned from Indiana's win over Michigan State in East Lansing. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says Ali Patberg and Kym Royster led the women's basketball team in it its win over Nebraska. -- Link

Brendan Quinn of The Athletic says Indiana is back from the dead after its upset in East Lansing. ($) -- Link