Hoosier Daily: February 4
Seen on The Hoosier
Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana 79, Michigan State 75
CrimsonCast Ep. 586 - The Eureka Moment
Indiana Basketball: De'Ron Davis' Return Boosts Hoosiers At Michigan State
Tweets of the Day
Victory over the Spartans ⚔️📊#IUBB pic.twitter.com/rmnspOsVag— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 3, 2019
Looking back at the boys win last night like 😏🤙🏼— Collin Hartman (@CollinHartman30) February 3, 2019
•
•#iubb 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1Y5QAIU2AX
FINAL: Indiana picks up the road win over Nebraska, 82-78!— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 3, 2019
Patberg (22), Penn (20) and Royster (19, 14) all in double figures for #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/iyo8Hkqhvr
Video of the Day
"Enormous."— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 3, 2019
That's @tsnmike's adjective for @justinsmith3_'s big block.
What adjective are you taking, @IndianaMBB fans? pic.twitter.com/SFCB3IkiJA
Headlines
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosier men's basketball team's win over Michigan State. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times breaks down the women's basketball team's win over Nebraska. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times writes four things he learned from Indiana's win over Michigan State in East Lansing. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says Ali Patberg and Kym Royster led the women's basketball team in it its win over Nebraska. -- Link
Brendan Quinn of The Athletic says Indiana is back from the dead after its upset in East Lansing. ($) -- Link
----
