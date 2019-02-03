CrimsonCast Ep. 586 - The Eureka Moment
Indiana wins at Michigan State and the world both falls into place and doesn't make sense anymore. We giddily recap the reasons for IU's surprise victory, talk about the impact of Juwan Morgan's in-game injury, and praise the collective contributions from the Hoosiers' role players. We also discuss whether this is a one-time event or something that Indiana can build on, and what indicators IU fans should be looking for to judge such things.
