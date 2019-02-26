Hoosier Daily: February 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Baseball: What We Learned From Tennessee's Sweep of IU
TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana Vs. No. 19 Wisconsin
TheHoosier.com Q&A: John Veldhuis of BadgerBlitz.com
Staff Predictions: Indiana vs. Wisconsin
Tweets of the Day
Archie Miller said Jerome Hunter cannot practice with the team due to the medication Hunter is taking for his lower leg condition. However, he has now been cleared to do basketball-related non-contact work and done individual work the last two days. #iubb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) February 26, 2019
👏 👏 👏@unkle44artty named City Player of the Year! #iubb— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 25, 2019
Link: https://t.co/zaYHI4HVGN pic.twitter.com/fJEKEhZRfk
Zeller’s 28 points tonight marked a career-high. He shot 13 of 14 from the floor in the Hornets’ 121-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors. #iubb https://t.co/6GQGjqp2kj— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) February 26, 2019
Video of the Day
This @RoJoJr to @nolimittb31 oop 🔥— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 25, 2019
We’re 2-1 in our last 3 home games vs. the Badgers. #IUBB pic.twitter.com/FvzYSP7Fh8
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says a healthy De'Ron Davis is important the rest of the season but will be even more important next year. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Race Thompson is all the way back after injury issues. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student writes that Davis will be important in Tuesday's matchup against Wisconsin. -- Link
Podcast: Drummond is joined by fellow Indiana Daily Student writers Murphy Wheeler and Dylan Wallace to discuss Indiana men's basketball. -- Link
Wallace previews the Indiana women's basketball team's matchup with Northwestern. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.