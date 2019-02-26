Archie Miller said Jerome Hunter cannot practice with the team due to the medication Hunter is taking for his lower leg condition. However, he has now been cleared to do basketball-related non-contact work and done individual work the last two days. #iubb

Zeller’s 28 points tonight marked a career-high. He shot 13 of 14 from the floor in the Hornets’ 121-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors. #iubb https://t.co/6GQGjqp2kj

This @RoJoJr to @nolimittb31 oop 🔥 We’re 2-1 in our last 3 home games vs. the Badgers. #IUBB pic.twitter.com/FvzYSP7Fh8

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says a healthy De'Ron Davis is important the rest of the season but will be even more important next year. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Race Thompson is all the way back after injury issues. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student writes that Davis will be important in Tuesday's matchup against Wisconsin. -- Link

Podcast: Drummond is joined by fellow Indiana Daily Student writers Murphy Wheeler and Dylan Wallace to discuss Indiana men's basketball. -- Link

Wallace previews the Indiana women's basketball team's matchup with Northwestern. -- Link