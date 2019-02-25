Here are three things we learned:

The Indiana baseball team was swept by Tennessee in a three-game series in Knoxville this weekend and fell to 2-4 on the season. A quick glance at the final score of each game:

The Hoosiers appeared to be on their way toward avoiding a winless weekend, quickly building a 3-0 lead with three solo home runs. Then a defensive miscue in the bottom of the fourth led to an RBI groundout which gave the Volunteers exactly what they needed to bring their offense to life.

The Volunteers' arms held opponents to a .118 batting average while averaging 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings heading into the weekend. They also ranked ninth nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.40).

Although they hadn't been tremendously tested prior to facing the Hoosiers, the Tennessee staff was largely dominate and showed those numbers were no fluke.

To Indiana's credit, it was the first team in the country to score on Tennessee, as it hadn't allowed a run through the first four games of the season.