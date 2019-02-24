Ticker
Hoosier Daily: February 24

Quote of the Day

"I'm proud of our guys, and we continue to play at a very high level in terms of our effort."
— Archie Miller on IU's loss to Iowa.

Headlines

Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times recap Indiana's loss to Iowa from Carver Hawkeye Arena. -- Link

Miller gives four takeaways from the loss. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall writes his five takeaways from the Hoosiers' loss in Iowa City. -- Link

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall recaps the 76-70 loss that dropped the Hoosiers below .500. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's basketball team needs to find shooters. -- Link

Podcast: Stefan Krajisnik and Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student discuss the Indiana baseball team. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers' loss in Iowa City sums up the IU men's basketball team's season. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student covers the IU women's swim and dive team's Big Ten title. -- Link

Brady Extin of the Indiana Daily Student says both IU track and field teams finished second at the Big Ten Championships. -- Link

