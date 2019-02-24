The worst 3-point shooting Big Ten team of the KenPom era (dates back to 2001-2002 season) is Nebraska, which shot just 26.5 percent from deep back in the 2014-2015 season. With just four conference games remaining, Indiana is shooting 26.3 percent in league play on 3s. #iubb

After Indiana beat Marquette, the Hoosiers were 16th in KenPom. 11 games later, having gone 9-2, Indiana was 27th. 7 straight losses later, Indiana had tumbled all the way to 48th. 6 games later, winning just once, Indiana is 49th. #iubb

BIG TEN CHAMPIONS! For the sixth time in program history and for the first time since 2011, the Indiana Women's Swimming & Diving team wins the conference crown! No. 17 IU wins with a score of 1,386.5 points! #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/mYVgF0OMz0

— Archie Miller on IU's loss to Iowa.

"I'm proud of our guys, and we continue to play at a very high level in terms of our effort."

