Hoosier Daily: February 24
Seen on The Hoosier
Heard On The Hoosier: Staff Recaps Indiana Basketball At Iowa
Film Review: Khristian Lander vs. Indianapolis Southport
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Evan Fitzner Re-Emerges At Iowa
Tweets of the Day
The worst 3-point shooting Big Ten team of the KenPom era (dates back to 2001-2002 season) is Nebraska, which shot just 26.5 percent from deep back in the 2014-2015 season.— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) February 23, 2019
With just four conference games remaining, Indiana is shooting 26.3 percent in league play on 3s. #iubb
After Indiana beat Marquette, the Hoosiers were 16th in KenPom.— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) February 23, 2019
11 games later, having gone 9-2, Indiana was 27th.
7 straight losses later, Indiana had tumbled all the way to 48th.
6 games later, winning just once, Indiana is 49th. #iubb
BIG TEN CHAMPIONS!— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) February 24, 2019
For the sixth time in program history and for the first time since 2011, the Indiana Women's Swimming & Diving team wins the conference crown!
No. 17 IU wins with a score of 1,386.5 points!#GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/mYVgF0OMz0
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times recap Indiana's loss to Iowa from Carver Hawkeye Arena. -- Link
Miller gives four takeaways from the loss. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall writes his five takeaways from the Hoosiers' loss in Iowa City. -- Link
Seth Tow of Inside the Hall recaps the 76-70 loss that dropped the Hoosiers below .500. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's basketball team needs to find shooters. -- Link
Podcast: Stefan Krajisnik and Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student discuss the Indiana baseball team. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers' loss in Iowa City sums up the IU men's basketball team's season. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student covers the IU women's swim and dive team's Big Ten title. -- Link
Brady Extin of the Indiana Daily Student says both IU track and field teams finished second at the Big Ten Championships. -- Link
