Heard On The Hoosier: Staff Recaps Indiana Basketball At Iowa
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
In the latest edition of Heard on The Hoosier, TheHoosier.com staff looks back on IU's loss at No. 21 Iowa and what stood out about the Hoosiers' performance.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.