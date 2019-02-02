Ticker
Hoosier Daily: February 2

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports

TheHoosier.com Q&A: Jim Comparoni of SpartanMag.com

adidas Unveils Commemorative Uniforms Honoring Harlem Renaissance Movement

From the Locker Room: Previewing Michigan State

Indiana Basketball: Devonte Green Set To Return At Michigan State

TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana At No. 6 Michigan State

Staff Predictions: Indiana At Michigan State

"We're trying to correct some things, but at the same time we're trying to re-establish there's still a lot of season left."
— Archie Miller

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star writes about Archie Miller's efforts to salvage the Indiana men's basketball team's season. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's 66-58 loss to Rutgers. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall writes that Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass says the men's basketball team is a "serious rebuild." -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four storylines for Indiana's Saturday game against Michigan State. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Rutgers. -- Link

