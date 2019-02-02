Celebrating the past » a nod to one of the most influential movements in African-American history. #IUBB #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/ESli0XojSi

Archie Miller added that Green returned to practice Thursday. #iubb https://t.co/QnHjvKloli

Man looking at these old highlights really takes me back! Always have love and appreciation for IU! https://t.co/ogX6hotdki

"We're trying to correct some things, but at the same time we're trying to re-establish there's still a lot of season left."

One year ago today, @NewAlbanyHoops ' Romeo Langford dropped a career-high 63 points, the highest scoring output by an Indiana high school player since 1988! 🏀🎥 @yeahyeah_22 #FlashbackFriday #iubb pic.twitter.com/hvBIXvo8sb

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star writes about Archie Miller's efforts to salvage the Indiana men's basketball team's season. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's 66-58 loss to Rutgers. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall writes that Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass says the men's basketball team is a "serious rebuild." -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four storylines for Indiana's Saturday game against Michigan State. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Rutgers. -- Link