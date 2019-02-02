Hoosier Daily: February 2
Seen on The Hoosier
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Jim Comparoni of SpartanMag.com
adidas Unveils Commemorative Uniforms Honoring Harlem Renaissance Movement
From the Locker Room: Previewing Michigan State
Indiana Basketball: Devonte Green Set To Return At Michigan State
TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana At No. 6 Michigan State
Tweets of the Day
Celebrating the past » a nod to one of the most influential movements in African-American history.#IUBB #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/ESli0XojSi— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 1, 2019
Archie Miller added that Green returned to practice Thursday. #iubb https://t.co/QnHjvKloli— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) February 1, 2019
Man looking at these old highlights really takes me back! Always have love and appreciation for IU! https://t.co/ogX6hotdki— Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) February 1, 2019
Quote of the Day
Video of the Day
One year ago today, @NewAlbanyHoops' Romeo Langford dropped a career-high 63 points, the highest scoring output by an Indiana high school player since 1988! 🏀🎥 @yeahyeah_22 #FlashbackFriday #iubb pic.twitter.com/hvBIXvo8sb— WLKY (@WLKY) February 1, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star writes about Archie Miller's efforts to salvage the Indiana men's basketball team's season. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's 66-58 loss to Rutgers. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall writes that Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass says the men's basketball team is a "serious rebuild." -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four storylines for Indiana's Saturday game against Michigan State. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Rutgers. -- Link
