The IU men's and women's basketball teams will wear new Harlem Renaissance collection uniforms this month, the athletic department announced Friday morning. The uniforms are being worn in recognition of Black History Month as well as former Hoosier Bill Garrett breaking the Big Ten basketball color barrier and also "honor the Harlem Renaissance Movement of the early 20th Century and its impact on the African-American community and the sport of basketball," according to a release.

The men's team will wear its uniform Feb. 10 vs. Ohio State, while the women's team will wear its uniform Feb. 6 against Minnesota.

Besides the changes to the jerseys, a silhouette logo of Garrett will be featured on the men's team's cream-colored, long-sleeve shooting shirts.

Garrett played under former IU coach Bill McCracken from 1948-51. He became the first African-American to start a Big Ten basketball game and consequently shattered Big Ten basketball's color barrier when he started in Indiana's season-opening game against DePauw on Dec. 4, 1948. He finished his Hoosier career with 792 points and captured All-America honors in his final season.

After being the only African-American to play varsity for a Big Ten team for his college career, seven did so for various Big Ten teams during the 1951-52 season, effectively ending the Big Ten Conference's unwritten rule banning African-Americans from participation in varsity basketball contests.

"We are proud to wear these special uniforms to honor Bill Garrett and his critical role in integrating the Big Ten and expand the growth of basketball through expanded opportunities for African-American players," IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass said. "As the university that broke Big Ten Basketball's color barrier 70 years ago, Indiana University is very proud of its leadership role in racial integration and the social justice it reflects."

