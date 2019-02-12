Hoosier Daily: February 12
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
2021 New York QB Christian Veilleux Talks Indiana Visit, Offer
Family Atmosphere At IU's Junior Day Impresses Ohio DE Ty Hamilton
Efficiency Breakdown: Ohio State 55, Indiana 52
Best Of The Midwest Combine: Young QBs shine, speed on display
Film Review: Jaden Ivey vs. Elkhart (Ind.) Jimtown
Tweets of the Day
Of #iubb's remaining opponents:— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) February 11, 2019
Minnesota - No votes
Purdue - 12th
Iowa - 21st
Wisconsin - 20th
Michigan State - 11th
Illinois - No votes
Rutgers - No votes https://t.co/8XMthcx6Zl
2020 3-star Michigan athlete Tommy Guajardo offered by Indiana. Plays tight end, wide receiver and outside linebacker for Dearborn High School. #iufb https://t.co/GuW0SXEgsK— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) February 12, 2019
⏪ Rewind the weekend. https://t.co/5YbxDHJO7E— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) February 11, 2019
Video of the Day
It's time to relive @B1Gwbball's top 5 plays from the week that was.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2019
5. @IlliniWBB deep 3
4. @umdwbb And-1
3. @OhioStateWBB And-1 reverse
2-1. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VmA5jEJYS5
Headlines
Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com discuss the future of college football transfers, including the possibility of free agency. -- Link
Punt John Punt breaks down Kalen DeBoer's offense in part one of a series on how he will fit at IU. -- Link
Podcast: Josh Eastern hosts The RockCast and is joined by IU linebacker Reakwon Jones. -- Link
Podcast: Cameron Drummond and Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student discuss Indiana's inability to carry over the momentum from its upset win over Michigan State. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student breaks down the Indiana baseball team's infield. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things he learned from Indiana's loss to Ohio State. -- Link
Seth Tow of Inside the Hall reveals his latest power rankings in the Big Ten. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall writes five takeaways from Indiana's 55-52 loss to Ohio State. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.