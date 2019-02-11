Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-11 16:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Film Review: Jaden Ivey vs. Elkhart (Ind.) Jimtown

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Efk0yf7jvyvrf91mis9x

Class of 2020 guard Jaden Ivey finished with 30 points, six rebounds, and two steals in Mishawaka (Ind.) Marion's 70-25 victory over Elkhart (Ind.) Jimtown on February 5.

TheHoosier.com has notes from his performance plus video below.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}