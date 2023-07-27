There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

COLORADO TO THE BIG 12?

On Wednesday, Colorado appeared to start a movement back to the Big 12, a conference they helped form in the 1990s. The Buffaloes have not formally applied for membership in the Big 12, but are in the remaining steps to rejoin the conference. However, on Wednesday night, Big 12 voters took the necessary steps to add Colorado back to the conference and the Buffaloes are expected to apply for membership on Thursday. A Pac-12 departure for Colorado would come after the 2023-24 season and the end of the conference's Pac-12 TV deal, meaning the school would not have to pay an exit fee to the conference.

NORTHWESTERN AD DERRICK GRAGG: 'THERE'S NO PLACE FOR HAZING'

In some of his first public comments since Northwestern's hazing scandal findings became public, Northwestern Athletic Director Derrick Gragg said that "there is no place for hazing" at Northwestern. “We have to ensure that student-athletes are properly bonding and that no one feels compelled or pressured to do anything that they don’t want to do,” Gragg told ESPN in an interview. “There’s no place for that. There’s no place for hazing. There’s no place for misconduct. If you’re going to continue to build a positive culture, you have to eradicate it.” Four lawsuits have been filed against Northwestern after the firing of former head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who is the winningest coach in school history. On Wednesday, interim head coach David Braun spoke at Big Ten Media Days but declined to speak about the specifics of what coaches knew about the hazing allegations. "I won’t speak to current allegations,” Braun said Wednesday at his first media days appearance. “I fully trust our university is going through a process and will make decisions based on the facts. What I will speak to is how proud I am of the way that our team has come together with all this stuff swirling around our football team.”

KIRK FERENTZ DOESN'T KNOW FINAL IMPACTS OF GAMBLING INVESTIGATION