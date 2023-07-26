HOOSIER DAILY: Bronny James goes into cardiac arrest, B1G poll
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
BRONNY JAMES GOES INTO CARDIAC ARREST
USC freshman guard Bronny James is in stable condition after going into cardiac arrest while at practice on Monday. James is no longer in the ICU and is in stable condition after an ambulance rushed him to the hospital.
James is the son of Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James, who had a family spokesperson release a statement regarding the matter.
“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the spokesperson said. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.
“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
Bronny announced his commitment to USC -- a likely top-25 preseason team -- in May over Ohio State, Oregon and Overtime Elite, and he was expected to start for the Trojans this season after being ranked the No. 27 overall recruit in the 2023 class.
BIG TEN PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
Michigan is the preseason Big Ten favorite for the first time since the 2019 season, according to a preseason media poll done by Cleveland.com.
The Wolverines received 27 of 37 total votes as the league's preseason pick. Eight voters tabbed Ohio State the favorite and Penn State took two other votes. Wisconsin was pirkced to win the Big Ten West over Iowa.
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr was voted the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean was voted the preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Below is the result of the full poll with the point totals for each program to the right.
Big Ten East
1. Michigan, 248
2. Ohio State, 226
3. Penn State, 192
4. Maryland, 143
5. Michigan State, 105
6. Rutgers, 74
7. Indiana, 47
Big Ten West
1. Wisconsin, 233
2. Iowa, 232
3. Minnesota, 176
4. Illinois, 152
5. Nebraska, 116
6. Purdue, 89
7. Northwestern, 38
BIG TEN COACHING STORYLINES ENTERING B1G MEDIA DAYS
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is working towards a four-game suspension this season, according to Yahoo's Ross Dellenger. Assitant coaches Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome are also likely to be suspended for one game as part of their involvement in Michigan's NCAA infractions case.
The Wolverines face four Level II violations and one Level I violation from the NCAA. The singular Level I violation -- considered the most serious violation by the NCAA -- is allegedly against Harbaugh for providing the NCAA with false or misleading information as part of their investigation.
“We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement on Tuesday.
Should Harbaugh be suspended for the first four games of the season, the two-time Big Ten Champion would miss contests against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers. If Moore is suspended for a game, the Wolverines would be absent their offensive line/offensive coordinator and play caller.
Meanwhile, Illinois announced the hiring of former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and 2022 interim coach Jim Leonhard as a senior football analyst. Leonhard was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2017 and helped coach Wisconsin to a 4-3 record last season as the interim coach following the firing of Paul Chryst.
Leonhard passed on an opportunity to remain with Wisconsin -- his alma mater and a school he was an All-American defensive back for -- when first-year head coach Luke Fickell offered him an opportunity to join his first staff.
