USC freshman guard Bronny James is in stable condition after going into cardiac arrest while at practice on Monday. James is no longer in the ICU and is in stable condition after an ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

James is the son of Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James, who had a family spokesperson release a statement regarding the matter.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the spokesperson said. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny announced his commitment to USC -- a likely top-25 preseason team -- in May over Ohio State, Oregon and Overtime Elite, and he was expected to start for the Trojans this season after being ranked the No. 27 overall recruit in the 2023 class.