HOOSIER DAILY: Bidunga cuts list, New WBB tournament, Sankey on NIL
BIDGUNA CUTS LIST TO FOUR
Five-star recruit and top-5 consensus prospect Flory Bidguna is down to four schools. And despite Indiana making the Kokomo, Ind., target a priority in the 2024 class, Bidunga is no longer considering Indiana, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Bidguna is now considering Auburn, Duke, Kansas and Michigan. The athletic rim-running big man took official visits to Duke, Kansas and Michigan this summer and Auburn's staff, including head coach Bruce Pearl, have spent a lot of time watching Bidunga play all summer.
With Bidunga no longer a possibility in the 2024 class, Indiana's attention now fully shifts toward Derik Queen, another five-star big man and Patrick Ngongba, who ranks in the top 40 of his class.
Bidguna plans to announce a college decision before the start of his senior season or senior year of school.
NCAA PLANS TO INTRODUCE NEW WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
The NCAA announced on Monday that they intend to create a women's tournament that will act like the men's NIT for 32 teams who do not qualify for the Women's NCAA Tournament.
Starting this season, 32 teams will be invited to the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. The creation of the tournament creates equal postseason opportunities to the men's and women's levels in college basketball.
"Women's basketball is at an all-time high with records being set for national championship and Final Four viewership, and the tournament was the most viewed since 2009," said Jamie Boggs, chair of the Division I Women's Basketball Oversight Committee. "This tournament will create an additional NCAA-funded postseason opportunity for women's basketball, and it comes at a time when we are seeing tremendous growth in popularity for women's basketball."
SANKEY CONTINUES TO COMMENT ON THE STATE OF NIL
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey continued to share his opinion on the lack of direction of NIL in college sports on Monday at the opening day of SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tenn.
The commissioner said that the current state of NIL is a "race to the bottom at the state legislature level," when talking about the effect different state NIL laws is having on college athletics.
In June, Sankey was in Washington DC speaking to federal lawmakers about paths to federal laws to help equal NIL laws across the country. Texas recently introduced a state law that prevents the NCAA from enforcing their own rules and allows school to help facilitate NIL deals. Missouri also introduced changes to state laws that allow coaches to help negotiate athlete NIL agreements with athletes and organizations. That is currently not allowed by the NCAA.
“Whether Congressional action is achievable is a matter for debate. Much debate,” Sankey said. “These are non-partisan issues that deserve a non-partisan solution. We have a responsibility to seek a congressional resolution. Only Congress can adequately solve these issues.”
