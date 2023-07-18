There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

BIDGUNA CUTS LIST TO FOUR

Five-star recruit and top-5 consensus prospect Flory Bidguna is down to four schools. And despite Indiana making the Kokomo, Ind., target a priority in the 2024 class, Bidunga is no longer considering Indiana, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Bidguna is now considering Auburn, Duke, Kansas and Michigan. The athletic rim-running big man took official visits to Duke, Kansas and Michigan this summer and Auburn's staff, including head coach Bruce Pearl, have spent a lot of time watching Bidunga play all summer. With Bidunga no longer a possibility in the 2024 class, Indiana's attention now fully shifts toward Derik Queen, another five-star big man and Patrick Ngongba, who ranks in the top 40 of his class. Bidguna plans to announce a college decision before the start of his senior season or senior year of school.

NCAA PLANS TO INTRODUCE NEW WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

The NCAA announced on Monday that they intend to create a women's tournament that will act like the men's NIT for 32 teams who do not qualify for the Women's NCAA Tournament. Starting this season, 32 teams will be invited to the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. The creation of the tournament creates equal postseason opportunities to the men's and women's levels in college basketball. "Women's basketball is at an all-time high with records being set for national championship and Final Four viewership, and the tournament was the most viewed since 2009," said Jamie Boggs, chair of the Division I Women's Basketball Oversight Committee. "This tournament will create an additional NCAA-funded postseason opportunity for women's basketball, and it comes at a time when we are seeing tremendous growth in popularity for women's basketball."

SANKEY CONTINUES TO COMMENT ON THE STATE OF NIL