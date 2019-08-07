News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-07 04:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 7

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
@IndianaRivals
Recruiting Insider

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Qodiysw5vzd9kqublcyf

Seen On The Hoosier

Indiana Offensive Line Looks To Uphold Program Standards

ATH Javon Swinton On Why He Committed to Indiana Football

Four-Star Guard Anthony Leal To Announce Friday

Epqhpxdahcst9frbfz5l
Click the picture to sign up for TheHoosier.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Loud and Clear – IU Aims To Defend At Elite level, via IU Hoosiers -- Link

IU's Reese Taylor makes his move: He's switching from quarterback to cornerback, via Indy Star -- Link

IU basketball recruiting: Anthony Leal cuts his list to two, will decide soon, via Indy Star -- Link

DT Johnson a bloomer but not an early riser, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}