With his senior season right around the corner, Stafford (Va.) North Stafford athlete Javon Swinton wanted to make his decision on his recruiting process. On July 25, the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder made his decision to commit to the Indiana Hoosiers over the likes of Rutgers, South Carolina, Wake Forest, and Syracuse. "I really wanted to focus on my senior season and I feel like I already had my mind made," Swinton told TheHoosier.com. "Indiana felt like family and I was ready to pull the trigger."

A strong relationship with the Indiana coaching staff led Javon Swinton to pick the Hoosiers. (Rivals.com)

It's rare to see a prospect commit to a school without already having visited campus, but that's the case for Swinton. He built a very strong relationship with the IU staff, and they allowed him to make the commitment despite not visiting yet.

"It just goes to show the relationship I have with the coaches there," Swinton explained. "They make me feel like family and it will be home." Swinton will certainly look to get on campus in the near future. The entire month of August is a "dead period" which means no recruiting visits, but Swinton hopes to get on campus in September.

The Hoosiers see Swinton as someone who could excel as defensive back or receiver. "They told me that I'm an athlete," said Swinton. "Wherever I fit best and that's best for the scheme, they'll put me there." Swinton is looking to major in business or sports marketing at IU. "I'm here to not only have fun in college but to get to where I want to be ultimately and hopefully that's in the NFL or anywhere I can play professionally," explained Swinton. "This is all just a blessing." A Region 5D First Team All Region selection as a junior, Swinton helped North Stafford to a 10-3 overall record and 5D semifinals appearance while posting 26 receptions for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns, according to The Free Lance-Star. He was also named Boys Basketball Player of the Year by the same publication.