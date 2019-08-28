Hoosier Daily: August 28
Seen On The Hoosier
Senior Jordan Geronimo eager to officially visit Indiana
Looking At IU’s Decision To Make Michael Penix Jr. The Starting QB
Indiana Hoosiers Football: DeBoer, Wommack, Penix Interviews
Tweets Of The Day
Since many folks know already, I’d like to announce some career news. My last day at Eleven Warriors will be Thursday, and I’ll pick up with @IndianaRivals on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/M82T2Qq134— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) August 28, 2019
Covering Archie Miller's Evansville appearance this evening for @IndianaRivals. Miller set to begin at 6pm (CT) at Harrison High School.— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) August 27, 2019
Miller tells audience junior Al Durham will be used more at the point guard position this year. Appears he could be the backup to Phinisee at the point.— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) August 27, 2019
Miller says IU will be play a "unique" style (offensively) this year because of its size inside.— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) August 27, 2019
Asked for his breakout picks, Archie says, "Brunk, Smith and Al Durham."— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) August 27, 2019
Miller says he'll demand a lot out of his third year players. They must produce.
Miller's Q&A ends with an IU-UK question. Responded that "it's "something that is still on the table" and "each school is working towards it. I think it can happen." Says he understands the significance to the fans.— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) August 27, 2019
Day Count: ✅✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/CUSkryeTe4— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 27, 2019
Congratulations to our two most recent scholarship recipients, @SlushNasty9 and @LloydAhrod!#LEO pic.twitter.com/66qLhtRrRM— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 27, 2019
HBD, @TheRealReese02 🎂#LEO pic.twitter.com/y69mDygL6o— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 27, 2019
Had a great time in Evansville at the Shoulders Family Lecture Series! pic.twitter.com/VsihY4Rvxf— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 27, 2019
Athlon Sports college basketball preview magazine regional cover featuring Indiana’s Devonte Green. Will be available Tuesday, September 3: pic.twitter.com/S7HaN7DL73— Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) August 27, 2019
🎥 Want to work for #IUBB?— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 27, 2019
We’re hiring a Director of Creative Production!
Apply: https://t.co/JCZtxJbYFy pic.twitter.com/r1QLjJYXdV
Video Of The Day
Headlines
IU Athletics Outlines Details of Pilot Program to Sell Beer and Wine at Football Games This Fall, via IU Athletics -- Link
In Penix IU Trusts – Redshirt Freshman Named Starting Quarterback, via IU Athletics -- Link
Indiana Announces Fall Schedule (Softball), via IU Athletics -- Link
Indiana Men’s Soccer Tabbed Big Ten Preseason Favorites, via IU Athletics -- Link
Miller gives update on Jerome Hunter, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.