{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 04:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 28

TheHoosier.com
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics. (IU Athletics)

Seen On The Hoosier

Senior Jordan Geronimo eager to officially visit Indiana

Looking At IU’s Decision To Make Michael Penix Jr. The Starting QB

Indiana Hoosiers Football: DeBoer, Wommack, Penix Interviews

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

IU Athletics Outlines Details of Pilot Program to Sell Beer and Wine at Football Games This Fall, via IU Athletics -- Link

In Penix IU Trusts – Redshirt Freshman Named Starting Quarterback, via IU Athletics -- Link

Indiana Announces Fall Schedule (Softball), via IU Athletics -- Link

Indiana Men’s Soccer Tabbed Big Ten Preseason Favorites, via IU Athletics -- Link

Miller gives update on Jerome Hunter, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

