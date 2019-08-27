Senior Jordan Geronimo eager to officially visit Indiana
Jordan Geronimo was getting recruited by Boston University and New Hampshire at the conclusion of his junior year. A lot has changed since then.
Geronimo will be officially visiting Indiana this weekend with his parents, and has two other likely planned trips in the pipeline — Boston College on Sept. 28 and Georgia most likely in October, with the latter coached by ex-IU coach Tom Crean. He unofficially visited Virginia on Saturday, and also checked out Penn State, and the Newark, N.J., native plans to see Connecticut and Providence on his way up to Concord (N.H.) St. Paul’s School.
