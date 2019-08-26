Hoosier Daily: August 26
Seen On The Hoosier
WATCH: Indiana Football Scholarship Reveals
Tweets Of The Day
Another signature inked on the wall 🖊— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 25, 2019
Good to have you back home, Brian Evans! pic.twitter.com/VN2Qw8SViP
So So Close... pic.twitter.com/O6zxuocqoU— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 25, 2019
Vic’s squad wins the championship in the inaugural @VicOladipo fantasy camp 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eQ9Z3uWP8e— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 25, 2019
Awesome weekend teaching @VicOladipo how he shouldn’t be guarded @ProCamps @adidasHoops @VicOladipo @Archie_Miller @IndianaMBB #iubb @HoosierHystrcs pic.twitter.com/jTGkauy0nB— Jason Beal (@bealbudgeting) August 25, 2019
It was a great weekend with @VicOladipo @ProCamps @IndianaMBB alums, nice way to kick off the annual event to! Great draft leads to 5-0 Champs! pic.twitter.com/iWh6sYcwaV— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) August 25, 2019
Also can’t thank @GOMouthguards and @adidasHoops for their support and making this weekend a big success for everyone involved can’t wait until 2020!— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) August 25, 2019
Video Of The Day
"Swag is drip and drip is swag"— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 25, 2019
Check out @TrBF_31 on the mic in Lucas Oil Stadium.#IUFB pic.twitter.com/j1MnvY9h3I
Headlines
6-Banner Sunday: Breaking down Indiana’s 2019-20 schedule, Mike Roberts hire, via Inside The Hall -- Link
IU Women’s Soccer Earns First Win of van Bennekom Era, via IU Athletics -- Link
IU field hockey shows flashes of potential in scrimmages, via IDS -- Link
IU “wins ugly” in home opener vs UIC, via IDS -- Link
New Team, New Field, Easy Win: No. 2 IU defeats DePaul in final exhibition game of 2019, via IDS -- Link
DeBoer aims to bring "1-0" mindset to Hoosiers, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
