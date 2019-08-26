News More News
Hoosier Daily: August 26

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen On The Hoosier

WATCH: Indiana Football Scholarship Reveals

Hoosier Daily: August 25

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

6-Banner Sunday: Breaking down Indiana’s 2019-20 schedule, Mike Roberts hire, via Inside The Hall -- Link

IU Women’s Soccer Earns First Win of van Bennekom Era, via IU Athletics -- Link

IU field hockey shows flashes of potential in scrimmages, via IDS -- Link

IU “wins ugly” in home opener vs UIC, via IDS -- Link

New Team, New Field, Easy Win: No. 2 IU defeats DePaul in final exhibition game of 2019, via IDS -- Link

DeBoer aims to bring "1-0" mindset to Hoosiers, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

