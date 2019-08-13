Hoosier Daily: August 12
Seen On The Hoosier
Indiana Intel: The Latest Scoop On IUFB Recruiting
Meet The Indiana Hoosiers Football Class Of 2020 Commitments
WATCH: Tom Allen, Nick Sheridan Interviews From Indiana Fall Camp
Tweets Of The Day
Rookie Photo Shoot x @yeahyeah22#NBARooks #PaniniNBARookie pic.twitter.com/A7sJck60Ue— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) August 12, 2019
🎵 A Spotify playlist curated by the squad 🔥— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 12, 2019
Listen: https://t.co/elQMqfuiq2 pic.twitter.com/IWcPWOGHzy
🎉 🎂 🎈— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 12, 2019
It's a week FULL of #IUBB Birthdays! pic.twitter.com/CiMiKwv9NE
🤫🔜#IUFB pic.twitter.com/wYp7XxMQsK— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 12, 2019
Special teams coach William Inge with the quote of the day, on previously saying redshirt freshman Charles Campbell was "chewing off the back" of Logan Justus' shoes: "Charles can taste what his heels feel like right now. He's through the shoes." #iufb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 12, 2019
Let's get it! ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/8HCfcJMeEF— Indiana Football Recruiting (@IndianaTough) August 12, 2019
A couple injury notes from #iufb practice today:— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) August 12, 2019
*Reese Taylor is still out with a hand injury, but Tom Allen says "he'll be OK in time."
*Freshman Gary Cooper has a lower-leg problem that will keep him out "a few weeks."
Video Of The Day
🇺🇸➡️🇨🇦 Bonjour from practice 10!@_ball9 @ItsKB07 | #IUFB pic.twitter.com/k1HbxsbJ8A— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 12, 2019
Headlines
Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #10, via IU Athletics -- Link
Feel The Heat -- High-Level Demands Paying Off, via IU Athletics -- Link
Bloomington native discusses playing at IU, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.