{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 04:08:00 -0500') }}

Hoosier Daily: August 12

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
@IndianaRivals
Recruiting Insider

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #10, via IU Athletics -- Link

Feel The Heat -- High-Level Demands Paying Off, via IU Athletics -- Link

Bloomington native discusses playing at IU, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}